HOW PROUD SHE IS RANVEER SINGH FEELS TRULY BLESSED AS HE UNVEILS WAX STATUE AT MADAME TUSSAUDS MUSEUM IN LONDON WITH MOTHER

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has unveiled not one, not but two wax statues of himself at Madame Tussauds wax museum in London. The actor couldn't contain his excitement as he unveiled the statues with his mother Anju Bhavnani. The actor took to social media to share pictures with his mother with heartfelt messages.

Today, on December 18, Ranveer Singh posted a carousel of images on his Instagram account that showcased his two wax figures from the coveted Madame Tussaud's Museum in London. The actor posted the happy news to his social media family and wrote a heartfelt caption to go along with it. Sharing a picture with his mother, he wrote: "My whole universe. Maa. See how proud she is. God is kind. I am truly blessed."

Ranveer looked dapper for the unveiling ceremony, sporting a black three-piece suit. He adopted the same stances as his wax figures and had a moustache as well. One of them appears more like the real Ranveer and is dressed in a vibrant sherwani, while the other features the actor's figure in a black suit with a white pattern and a bow.

Interestingly, the actor selected the unique styles and looks for his figures and was actively involved in the entire creative process. With the neon sherwani, the London figure honours Ranveer's culture and background. The striking ensemble is made up of hundreds of intricately sewn details, such as the flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail and triple-layered necklace made of pearl and diamonds, as well as eight sizable gemstone set rings.

On the work front, this year, Ranveer appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. He is currently working on Don 3, taking over Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in the second part of the popular franchise. The actor will also be seen in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn.