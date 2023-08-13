HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH BAD CRITIQUES ABHISHEK BACHCHAN HAS REFRESHING ANSWER

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan has recently shared his unique viewpoint regarding critics and audience feedback. During a candid interview, while promoting his upcoming film Ghoomer, Bachchan openly discussed his stance on embracing criticism and his unwavering dedication to his audience.

Abhishek has frequently faced scrutiny more for his coming from an illustrious filmy family than his film choices. However, in contrast to those who might shy away from negative remarks, Bachchan embraces them as a valuable form of guidance, freely offered. He possesses a mature outlook, recognizing that these perspectives contribute to his personal growth and development as an artist.

"This is where I differ from a lot of people. When somebody says, ‘How do you deal with bad critiques?’ I say, ‘There’s someone giving me advice for free, why would I not take it?’ Why do we get defensive and put up a wall saying ‘oh he is saying something bad’ and ‘this person is not good’." - Abhishek Bachchan

Bachchan goes beyond this by acknowledging the responsibility that comes with being a part of the film industry, where the interaction between an artist and their audience involves a financial transaction. He acknowledges that when someone purchases a movie ticket, they are investing not only their hard-earned money but also their precious time. This realization shapes his attitude, compelling him to ensure that every moviegoer receives their money's worth when they see his work.

"I am a film actor that works very hard to make films and entertain the audience and but then expect my audience to purchase a ticket with their hard-earned money and watch my film. I owe them the value of that ticket during those three hours. And if I don't manage to do that, they are going to be upset. Today, they have a platform to communicate that to me. It's my job and my duty to listen to them, each and every one of them." - Abhishek Bachchan

The 47-year-old acknowledges that failing to fulfill this promise would inevitably lead to disappointment. With the rise of social media, the audience now has a platform to voice their opinions, and Bachchan considers it his responsibility to attentively listen, engage, and learn from their perspectives.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Ghoomer wherein he plays the role of a coach for a differently-abled cricketer essayed by Saiyami Kher. Ahead of its release, Ghoomer received a standing ovation at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 on August 12. Directed by R Balki and featuring a talented cast including Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, the movie is slated for release in theaters on August 18.