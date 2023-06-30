HOUSEFULL 5 STARRING AKSHAY KUMAR RITEISH DESHMUKH TO HAVE DIWALI 2024 RELEASE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Friday, took to his social media handle to announce the fifth installment of the comedy franchise Housefull. The movie titled Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who has previously helmed films such as Dostana and Drive and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Although the cast of the movie is yet to be announced, Akshay's post confirmed that Riteish Deshmukh is going to return to the franchise. The film is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of Housefull 5 with a caption that read, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema for having five installments. Riteish also shared the poster and wrote, "We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!"

Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth installment. Further deets about the project and the remaining cast is still awaited. Soon after the Hera Pheri actor shared the poster, fans swarmed to the comment section and filled it with red hearts and fire emojis. A fan commented, "Comedy King Is Back..Hera Pheri 3..And Housefull 5." Another fan commented, "Housefull is back." One more wrote, "Super duper excited."

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in OMG 2. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. On the other hand, Riteish will be seen in 100%, and a comedy film Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. Director Mansukhani is known for his films like Dostana which was declared a hit. Besides that, he also directed Sushant Singh Rajput's action thriller film 'Drive' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. (With agency inputs)