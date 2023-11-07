HONEY SINGH AND SHALINI TALWAR GRANTED DIVORCE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE SETTLED

Hyderabad: A Delhi Court has officially granted divorce to the singer and actor, Honey Singh, and his spouse, Shalini Talwar. Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjit Singh sanctioned the divorce following a mutual settlement reached by both parties to resolve their disputes, including a domestic violence case initiated by Shalini against the singer.

In light of the settlement, Shalini withdrew her domestic violence case. In her initial accusations, she had alleged that Honey Singh and his family members exhibited aggressive behavior towards her. Additionally, she claimed that the singer had a history of criminal intimidation, physical harm, and violence towards those who resisted his demands.

During the court proceedings, the judge inquired whether Singh intended to reconcile and live with his wife. However, Honey Singh asserted that there was no possibility of them reconciling. Advocates Ishaan Mukherjee, Amrita Chatterjee, and Jaspal Singh represented Honey Singh, while Advocate Vivek Singh represented Shalini Talwar.

Back in 2021, Shalini had filed a case against Honey Singh under the "Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act." At the time, she had sought Rs 20 crores in alimony. Shalini had requested the court to issue a protection order under section 18 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, obliging the singer to provide compensation as per the provisions of the Act. She also requested the involvement of protection officers and the police to ensure the enforcement of the orders in her favor. Shalini married Honey on January 23, 2011.

Following the allegations against him, Honey Singh took to Instagram to issue a statement. In his Instagram post, the singer-rapper expressed his distress over the false and malicious accusations made by his wife of two decades, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. He labeled the allegations as baseless and defamatory. Despite facing prior criticism and speculation about his health, he believed it was necessary to respond this time, as the allegations also targeted his family, who had supported him through challenging times.