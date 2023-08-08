HOME IS WHERE YOU ARE MIHEEKA BAJAJ POURS LOVE ON HUBBY RANA DAGGUBATI ON THEIR THIRD WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH UNSEEN PICTURES

Hyderabad: South superstar Rana Daggubati got married three years ago today to interior designer Miheeka Bajaj. Pouring her sentiments on their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Miheeka dropped some unseen pictures from their recent trip together. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding on August 08, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Miheeka wrote a heartfelt note for her husband. She posted a lovely Instagram message on Tuesday to wish Rana a happy third wedding anniversary. Sharing a string of images, she captioned it as: "Home is where you are (heart emoji)." 'Love' and 'to infinity and beyond' were added as hashtags in the post.

In the first picture, Rana and Miheeka can be seen posing against the backdrop of the night sky, while in another slide, the couple posed a selfie looking stunning amid scores of people. Both the undated photos were taken while on vacation overseas.

For the unversed, Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of the interior design label and event management business Dew Drop Design Studio. Telugu star Rana Daggubati had shocked his fans by announcing his engagement to the interior designer. A few months later, on August 8, 2020, the couple got married in Hyderabad.

A few days after their wedding, Miheeka posted an Instagram photo of their wedding album with the statement, "My love, my life, my heart, and my soul! Thank you for being so much more than I could have ever imagined. I am a better person because of you. I adore you. @ranadaggubati (heart emoji)."

Rana Daggubati described his Covid-19 pandemic wedding to Miheeka Bajaj as "extremely personal and nice" in a 2021 interview. "I thought it was the greatest time to be married," the star had stated, adding, "obviously, there were many people there who I was unable to invite, but the event as a whole seemed very intimate and nice. It couldn't have been any other way, in my opinion."

Rana had also stated that the impending wedding did not worry his parents, film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and Lakshmi Daggubati. "They were quite content. They were sufficiently motivated by the fact that I was getting married," he remarked.

On the work front, Rana attended the Kalki 2898 AD premiere and first glimpse event at San Diego Comic-Con in the US last month. Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The Telugu actor was last seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu.

