Hyderabad: Stars of Spider-Man No Way Home Zendaya and Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai on March 31. The two have reportedly been invited to participate in Nita Mukesh Ambani's cultural event NMACC. Social media got flooded with pictures of Zendaya and Tom leaving the airport in no time as the news of their arrival spread like wildfire.

For the outing, the Dune actress paired a white T-shirt with jeans and a long jacket, keeping the look casual yet chic. Tom, her boyfriend, on the other hand, was dressed in a pink T-shirt, blue denim, and a black jacket. This marks the couple's first visit together to Mumbai.

Soon after the duo left the city's Kalina Airport boarding the same car, several photos of them surfaced online. The star couple is reportedly in India for the launch of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). NMACC, a multidisciplinary art space, is a first-of-its-kind in Mumbai and was created to pique the public's interest.

Recently, Zendaya was seen sporting a gold ring on her right index finger that seemed to bear her boyfriend Tom's initials engraved on it. The ring was visible in a close-up video of Zendaya.

The script initials appeared to be "TH" for Tom's name, but several people on social media claimed that it actually reads "ZH," which is a combination of her first initial and his last initial. She and Tom started seeing each while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first collaboration in the Marvel trilogy.

