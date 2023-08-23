History is made: From Akshay Kumar to Chiranjeevi, celebs hail ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon
Published: 8 minutes ago
Hyderabad: India is on the Moon! It was a giant leap for the nation on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module Vikram successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. Joining millions of Indians in celebrating the historic moment, the film fraternity took to social media to laud India's space agency ISRO.
As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi to Akshay Kumar, celebrities from the film industry expressed joy over ISRO's triumph.
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote: "An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 🚀 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! 👏👏👏 History is Made today!! 👏👏👏." The superstar also said that he shares the joy of over a billion proud Indians as the nation celebrates great feat achieved by the scientific community.
-
An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 🚀 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! 👏👏👏— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2023
History is Made today!! 👏👏👏
I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!
This clearly… pic.twitter.com/tALCJWM0HU
Akshay also thanked ISRO for giving the nation a moment of extreme pride with the success of Mission Moon.
-
A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023
Kartik Aaryan seemingly watched the Chandrayaan 3 landing live as he shared a happy picture with a television in the background featuring the historic moment of Vikram lander touching down the moon's surface.
-
OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 23, 2023
HISTORIC MOMENT !!
Thank you @isro 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c98QcUjDVd