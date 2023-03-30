Hyderabad: The official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi, which also serves as Sreenivas Bellamkonda's major Bollywood debut, is scheduled for a pan-Indian release on May 12. Bellamkonda, who pulls out all the stops for a flawless Bollywood launch with high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts, introduces the key character in the action-packed teaser of Chatrapathi, which was released on Thursday.

As soon as the teaser was dropped on YouTube, Sreenivas Bellamkonda's fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. Reacting to the teaser, a social medai user wrote: On Behalf of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas fans we wish to be a blockbuster. Another one commented: I Hope Bollywood People Will Encourage this Masterpiece in Theatre's.

Talking about the project, Bellamkonda shared: 'I'm excited to make my Bollywood debut with the thrilling and entertaining mass action comedy Chatrapathi, which is a special movie. We are pleased to finally show this movie to audiences across India because every moment of making it was both exciting and difficult.'

The script was written by his father, veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is well-known for his work on movies like RRR, the Baahubali series, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Production company Pen Studios' Jayantilal Gada and director V.V. Vinayak are working on this high-profile, big-budget action comedy.

Gada stated Chatrapathi by S.S. Rajamouli was the perfect project to adapt for a pan-Indian audience. The movie also contains all the necessary elements of a mass entertainer, in addition to bringing the incredibly gifted Sreenivas Bellamkonda to a completely new audience, Chatrapathi narrates the tale of a man who overcomes persecution to save immigrants who are exposed to severe exploitation.