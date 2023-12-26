Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The film Country of Blind, an adaptation of author HG Wells' novel, has received critical acclaim worldwide and was given a special screening at the Cinelounge in Los Angeles. Although the script was previously granted a prized place in the Oscar Library's Permanent Core Collection in October of this year, academy members are now fervently advocating for an Oscar nomination for it.

Directed by Rahat Kazmi and produced by Tariq Khan, the movie was shot entirely in Kashmir. The largely Kashmiri cast of this movie, which includes local performers Ahmer Haider, Mir Sarwar, and Hussain Khan in addition to prominent roles portrayed by Kashmir-born actors Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah, increases the work's resonance with the region.

Nunez, a character in a novel by HG Wells published in 1904, finds the country of the blind, a secret Andean valley home to a population of blind people. Nunez is aware that the blind inhabitants view his ability to see as a hindrance despite his ability to see. His depictions of the world outside their valley seem absurd to the community, even though they expect him to take the lead.

Nunez falls in love with Medina-Saroté but her father rejects him because he believes that his sight is a curse, which further complicates matters. Nunez is pondering whether to return to the outside world or stay in the country of the blind, where he is an outcast. He is caught between two realities. His final choice and destiny remain unclear throughout the novel.

The story explores perception, variety, and the idea that there is a single, universal definition of a 'disability'. It makes us consider what constitutes normalcy and how our views are shaped by social norms. Nunez is faced with the choice of either embracing the unique culture of this civilization or attempting to reintegrate into the familiar world he left behind since the novel purposefully leaves his fate unclear.

With a duration of one hour and forty-one minutes, the film was released on October 6 in the United States and immediately captured the attention of viewers. Attendees at the recent Academy Awards screening gave the film high marks and said it was a good contender for an Oscar nomination. According to reports, the movie is currently vying to be India's official submission for the 96th Academy Awards, which will take place in March of the following year.

Filmmaker and Golden Globe winner Siddiq Barmak called the picture an "enchanting" cinematic experience. After the film's screening, Barmak made a statement and said, "Country of Blind is captivating. It becomes a battlefield where freedom and love clash, staying or leaving perilously close to the edge, and the never-ending conflict between blindness and sight reaches its peak."

During a Question and Answer session after the film's Los Angeles premiere, director Rahat Kazmi said, "Combining allegory, love story, and adventure, Country of Blind has been a project that I wanted to do for years and the positive reaction from the American entertainment industry is a real honour."

"I thank the Academy for this privilege and I am humbled that my work will be alongside some of the most admired scripts ever written," Kazmi remarked.

According to Christian Jeune, the director of the Cinema Department and head of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, Country of Blind is a spectacular adaptation of HG Wells’ short story - proving his writing can match the cinematic vision of a contemporary filmmaker, regardless of their geographical origin.

Expressing excitement, Hina Khan said, "Hopefully this film gets nominated. Seeing all of my hard work pay off in such a unique way makes me very delighted. The path from Cannes to the Oscars has been amazing."

Hina Khan continued saying, "Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me and our entire film team." She also mentioned how wonderful it was to witness an independent Indian movie reach such a milestone.