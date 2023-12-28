HINA KHAN HOSPITALISED AFTER TERRIBLE FEVER SAYS SHE WILL BOUNCE BACK

Hyderabad: Hina Khan, a well-known figure in the Indian television industry, took to her social media handle on Thursday to talk about her health struggles. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared that she had been having 'terrible' nights with a high fever, that caused her extreme discomfort and exhaustion.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she dropped an image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. In the caption, she expressed that she had four 'terrible' nights of severe fever, further mentioning that the condition simply refuses to improve. "Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It's sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please," she wrote.

The 36-year-old actor shared another photo, captioning it as "Life updates. Day 4," followed by the hashtag '#onedayatatime'. In the image, Hina could be seen resting in a hospital bed. Offering reassurance to her ardent followers, she mentioned that she is receiving medical attention and expressed optimism regarding her swift recovery.

Regarding her professional endeavours, Hina's movie Country of Blind, which was released in the United States on October 6, is contending for the nomination race for the forthcoming edition of the Academy Awards. This film has garnered positive reviews from Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Siddiq Barmak.