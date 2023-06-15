Hyderabad Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will share screen space together for the first time in Lust Stories 2 The anthology film is set to release on June 29 and will include short film segments directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma R Balki Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh Sujoy Ghosh s segment is headlined by Tamannaah and Vijay Tamannaah who has been in the film industry for a long time stepped out of her comfort zone and broke her nokiss policy in the film Recently in an interview Tamannaah revealed that she had performed very little intimacy in her films and shared that she did not break the nokissing policy in this film to acquire fame but rather it was purely a creative endeavour Tamannaah stated that she was thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Sujoy Ghosh and that she is grateful he chose her for the role given her little experience in the intimate genre She said that she used to be that awkward person who would yell I will never kiss on screen However it has been an evolution for her to break out from that framework that served a particular audienceAlso read Watch Tamannaah Bhatia can t help but blush as paps tease her about Vijay Varma being her happy place She continued saying Because India is so large and there are so many regions that still need to evolve Even though there has already been a lot of progress and everyone now has access to knowledge owing to the internet and social media and everyone is consuming so much content I do feel like as an actor I don t want this to be something that is holding me back She further said And this was purely a creative endeavour I m not aiming to become famous now after 18 years in the industry That s not my endeavour or driving force Tamannaah stated that she wants people to see her in a variety of rolesTamannaah recently announced her relationship with Vijay Varma which started on the sets of Lust Stories 2 She also referred to him as her happy place Rumours about their relationship began to circulate after a video of the two kissing at a New Year s party in Goa went viral Following that they were also spotted on dinner dates and parties together