Hyderabad: On September 27, in celebration of the late Yash Chopra's birthday, Aditya Chopra and the team at Yash Raj Films unveiled a video titled Tiger Ka Message, featuring Salman Khan as the original spy character, Tiger. The promotional video has sparked discussions about the storyline of the third installment in the Tiger franchise. Now, it has been widely reported that Yash Raj Films is preparing to release the action-packed trailer for Tiger 3.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in leading roles. The trailer for this YRF Spy Universe film is likely to be unveiled in mid-October. After introducing the film with Tiger Ka Message, featuring Salman, YRF plans to introduce viewers to the world and characters of Tiger 3 through the theatrical trailer, with the launch date to be confirmed soon.

According to reports, the screenplay of Tiger 3 is centered on a strong storyline and character conflicts, and YRF intends to convey this through its video assets. The Tiger 3 trailer will be followed by songs, all aimed at building excitement for the film while emphasizing its plot points. Tiger 3 is set to hit theaters during the Diwali 2023 weekend, and the promotional campaign leading up to its release will be unique compared to other films released throughout the year.

For Pathaan, YRF followed the strategy of launching the teaser followed by two songs and then the trailer, which was successful and set the tone for many Hindi films that followed. With Tiger 3, the plan is to align with the film's tone by releasing the teaser, trailer, and songs.

Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. For Tiger Ka Message, YRF took a non-exclusive approach, sharing the content with influencers and film pages on social media platforms, reaching an impressive 700 million viewers across various pages and platforms. On the launch day, YRF's distribution team shared Tiger Ka Message with exhibitors nationwide, where it was screened alongside other films throughout the weekend, ensuring it reached its target audience effectively.