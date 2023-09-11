Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal is all set to return to the big screens with yet another family entertainer after he had a successful outing in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in June. The actor will be seen in Yash Rah Fims' production The Great Indian Family co-starring Manushi Chhillar. After releasing a hilarious announcement video and Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja song, the makers are now ready to unveil the trailer of The Great Indian Family.

The Great Indian Family trailer will be out on September 12. The makers officially announced the date for TGIF trailer launch on Monday via social media post. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family is set in the heartland of India. As the announcement video hinted, TGIF revolves around Vicky's family. The story gets interesting when madness and chaos ensue within the family following some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control.

Talking about the film, Vicky had earlier said that he hopes the film "will tug at people’s hearts and move them with a beautiful message." The National Award-winning actor further said, "I hope TGIF is a film that people will connect to and engage with it at an emotional level as well as entertainment level."

Vicky and Manushi aside, The Great India Family stars versatile actors like Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast also includes Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. The Great Indian Family is scheduled to hit big screens on September 22.

