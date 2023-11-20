Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest blockbuster, Leo, which enjoyed a glorious run in theaters, is now gearing up for its digital premiere on the streaming giant Netflix. In an announcement on Monday, Netflix disclosed the eagerly awaited OTT release dates for Leo across India and the global audience. The film is set to debut on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

In a strategic move, the makers of Leo have entered into a lucrative four-week agreement with Netflix, a decision that led them to forego screening the film in Hindi national Plexes. This move was made to comply with the stipulated six-week gap between theatrical and OTT releases in such venues. The film is poised to hit Netflix in India on November 24, with a global OTT release scheduled for November 28. The makers have orchestrated a well-timed release, planning to unveil the film on Netflix just as its four-week theatrical run concludes.

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been a resounding success since its grand premiere on October 19, 2023. The action-packed hit, currently approaching the remarkable Rs 600 crore mark globally, has captivated audiences across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

The narrative of Leo revolves around an animal rescuer and cafe owner residing with his family in Theog. A series of unfortunate incidents thrust him into the crosshairs of a perilous drug cartel, weaving a gripping tale that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Inspired by John Wagner's graphic novel "A History of Violence," the film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas alongside Vijay.

Helming aside, Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the film with Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. Leo is Bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. As the excitement builds globally, fans can anticipate an immersive experience as they stream the action-packed thriller from the comfort of their homes.