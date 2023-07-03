Hyderabad: After the release of Farzi and Bloody Daddy, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to collaborate with director Anees Bazmee for the first time on a comedy movie. The makers have also enlisted Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna as the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor. Reportedly, Shahid will be playing a double role in the film which is tentatively titled Main Aaoonga UP, Bihar Lootne.

Shahid and Rashmika's romantic comedy is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in Mumbai during the first week of August. The report also stated that Anees and his technical team, which included DoP Manu Anand and production designer Rajat Poddarr, explored locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. The lead actors will film indoor scenes in the first schedule that rolls in Mumbai where makers have erected a Rajasthani haveli.

A 21-day break in Mumbai will mark the end of the three-week schedule, after which they will go to Rajasthan to begin the next shooting schedule. Further elaborating, the report stated that the director aims to begin the next schedule in mid-September and finish a portion of the movie by October. The makers are planning to finish the shooting for Shahid and Rashmika starrer by the end of this year. The film is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen in An Impossible Love Story co-starring Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 7. On the other hand, Rashmika will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which will arrive in theaters on December 1. She also has Pushap: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun on the floors.

