Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are working together on a love story titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The upcoming film marks the actors' collaboration for the first time. The trailer of their movie will be unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday. Expressing excitement about the launch, Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle on Wednesday to share a new poster of the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shahid wrote in the caption, "Coming to you with a sneak peak into this impossible love story in just 1 day! Trailer out tomorrow! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine's week, 9th February 2024! (sic)."

The poster features Shahid and Kriti in a romantic pose. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Can't wait for 9th Feb Your Chemistry." Another wrote, "Excited."

A couple of days ago, the makers released the high-energy dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the movie. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics penned by Neeraj Rajawat, the song beautifully combines rhythm and meaningful lyrics. Choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha, the video showcases Shahid and Kriti's impressive dancing skills. In the song, Shahid looks dapper in a black shirt paired with matching pants and shades, while Kriti stuns in a blue saree.