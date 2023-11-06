Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal is making a comeback to the silver screen with his exceptional acting skills. He will be taking on a compelling role in the biopic based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Under the direction of Meghna Gulzar, Vicky will portray the titular character and is expected to deliver yet another remarkable performance. The highly anticipated trailer is slated for release tomorrow. And now, to heighten the excitement for this impactful cinematic venture, a striking new poster has recently been unveiled.

On Monday, the makers of the war drama Sam Bahadur released a new poster featuring Vicky Kaushal as the lead actor. In the picture, Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, stands in the middle of a group of soldiers, emanating an intense expression that mirrors his unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the nation. Vicky shared the poster on his Instagram handle and emphasized that the story of the film revolves around a man who completely devoted his life to the Indian Army and to the nation. He also mentioned that the trailer will be released tomorrow, November 7.

Reacting to the poster, a netizen commented, "EXCITED!" Another wrote, "You have transformed yourself completely! With this body language and intensity, we are guaranteed a masterpiece!"

As per reports, both the cast and crew are eagerly looking forward to presenting the trailer to the audience and the launch event will take place at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, adding a grand touch to the event. To amplify the excitement, the trailer will reportedly be unveiled by a very special guest.