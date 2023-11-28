Hyderabad: Basking in the success of his latest release Tiger 3, Salman Khan is all set to join forces with Karan Johar after a span of 25 years. The actor-director duo is coming together for an upcoming high-budget action-packed project. Tentatively titled The Bull, the film has Shershaah directed Vishnuvardhan at the helm. The film, inspired by true events, revolves around a paramilitary officer portrayed by Salman Khan. Initially scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release, the film's production timeline underwent changes, causing the shooting to commence in early 2024, with a projected Eid 2025 release.

Reports suggest that Salman Khan is dedicatedly preparing for his role, allocating extensive shooting schedules from February to August 2024. Sources close to the production revealed that Khan is actively undergoing physical transformations to suit the character, promising audiences a notably different portrayal from his previous roles.

The meticulous pre-production phase is underway at KJo's Dharma Productions. The team is focused on recreating historical eras and military settings authentically, intending to construct elaborate sets instead of relying solely on visual effects. The film aims to pay homage to the valorous missions of the Indian Army, with The Bull potentially showcasing one of their most heroic endeavors.

Originally planned for an earlier shooting schedule, the production team opted to ensure thorough pre-production groundwork before commencing filming, prioritizing authenticity and precision in every aspect, including costume design and set construction. The movie, which marks Vishnuvardhan's second venture in Hindi cinema after the National Award-winning Sherhhaah, seeks to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience, particularly in terms of action sequences.