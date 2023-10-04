Hyderabad: Film director Nitesh Tiwari will reportedly begin shooting his upcoming film Ramayana next year in February. According to a report, Kannada star Yash of KGF fame will play the role of Ravana in the Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It is reported that all three of the main actors in Ramayana have done their respective look tests for the film.