Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Animal will be released soon. The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer are gearing up to unveil the much-awaited Animal trailer after keeping the fans waiting for long. As the release date for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial inches closer, team Animal will drop the trailer of the film on November 23.

The promotional journey for Animal has been a meticulously planned affair, consistently building intrigue and interest around the film. Commencing with a captivating announcement video unveiled two years ago, the film's teaser and subsequent song releases have kept viewers engrossed. In a recent social media post, T-Series, the production banner behind Animal, officially declared the impending trailer release, effectively heightening the anticipation by deliberately keeping it under wraps until just a week before the film's premiere.

From the glimpses provided by the teaser and the songs, Animal appears to be a compelling gangster drama centered around a tumultuous father-son relationship. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film boasts the stellar presence of Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series, this pan-Indian cinematic spectacle is slated for a grand release in multiple languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—simultaneously hitting theaters on December 1. Interestingly, Animal is set to encounter a release clash with another highly awaited film, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.