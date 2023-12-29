Hyderabad: Following the success of the action-packed Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, Prabhas is gearing up to charm his audience with a lighter genre. The pan-India star is all se to feature in a horror comedy helmed by Maruthi Dasari. Recently, the production banner behind the film, People Media Factory, unveiled a teaser poster of Prabhas. The makers also hinted at revealing the movie's title around harvest festival of Pongal which will be celebrated from January 15 to 18 in 2024.

The upcoming horror comedy starring Prabhas under Maruthi's direction is being eagerly anticipated. People Media Factory announced on social media that the title and first-look poster of this film will be unveiled on Pongal, generating excitement among fans. While specific details like the cast, release date, and trailer launch remain undisclosed, buzz around the film suggest a tentative title of Raja Deluxe.

According to available information on an IMDb page, the movie might also feature Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Niddhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. The storyline revolves around Prabhas' character searching for a treasure within the ancestral property, Raja Deluxe theatre.

Apart from horror-comedy with Maruthi, Prabhas is set to appear in the epic science fiction dystopian film, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in significant roles.