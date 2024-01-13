Here's when Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter trailer will release
Published: 10 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer upcoming aerial actioner Fighter have locked trailer release date for the film. Taking to social media, the makers announced Fighter trailer will drop on January 15. Following the trend set by Shah Rukh Khan's latest releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, the makers treated fans with music first while the trailer will be dropped close to film's release.
Taking to Instagram, Marflix Pictures, the banner behind Fighter announced trailer release date. Sharing the update on film's promotional asset, the makers released a poster comprising first look of the lead actors. "Target is locked and loaded. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever 🇮🇳," reads the caption alongside image.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is all set to hit big screens on January 25.