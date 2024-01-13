Hyderabad: The makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer upcoming aerial actioner Fighter have locked trailer release date for the film. Taking to social media, the makers announced Fighter trailer will drop on January 15. Following the trend set by Shah Rukh Khan's latest releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, the makers treated fans with music first while the trailer will be dropped close to film's release.