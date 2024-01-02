Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are set to reunite for the third installment of the Jolly LLB series, directed by Subhash Kapoor. Scheduled to commence filming in 2024 and slated for a 2025 theatrical release, the upcoming movie is generating considerable anticipation among fans.

The latest around Jolly LLB 3 hints at Jolly LLB 3 going on floors in the summer of 2024. According to reports, the movie promises an engaging clash between Arshad and Akshay, who played titular role in Jolly LLB part 1 and 2, respectively. Although the official title—whether Jolly LLB 3 or Jolly vs Jolly—is yet to be finalised, the team aims to decide closer to the official announcement. With a projected initiation around May 2024, the film anticipates an extensive filming schedule.

Staying true to the franchise's essence, this comedy-drama within the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary introduces a showdown between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi portraying two distinct Jollys. According to reports, the script leveraging Akshay and Arshad's comedic timing and rapport, promises an entertaining film for audiences in 2025.

Moreover, Saurabh Shukla is set to reprise his role as the judge in Jolly LLB 3, maintaining a consistent presence throughout the trilogy, having presided over cases involving both Jollys in the past. While Akshay Kumar steps into the shoes of Advocate Jagishwar Mishra aka. Jolly, Arshad Warsi reprises his role as Jagdish Tyagi aka. Jolly. The plot details remain confidential, promising another compelling case narrative infused with humour.