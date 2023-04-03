Hyderabad: Palak Tiwari, the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, will shortly make her acting debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak has drawn attention with her glitzy look since she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu's 2021 song Bijlee Bijlee. Palak is often spotted in paparazzi pictures and videos. She has also been seen at parties with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, sparking dating rumours.

Last year, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted in a car together in Mumbai after leaving a restaurant. Palak also talked openly about the paparazzi video wherein she was trying to cover her face. She claimed to be hiding from her mother Shweta Tiwari because she had lied to her about her whereabouts, claiming that she and Ibrahim were out with a group of friends.

Also read: Palak Tiwari makes a splash in black monokini

In a recent interview with the media, Palak responded to a question regarding the dating rumours with Ibrahim. She said, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my only priority, and this year is crucial for me. While it is a part of the profession I am in, I don't pay heed to these rumours. I would prefer to concentrate on my work. Love cannot be calculated or predicted, but at this point, my work is in high gear. It is a significant period for my career, therefore I am concentrating my efforts there."

On the professional front, one of Palak's upcoming projects is The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. While, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on the upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. There are also rumours that he may make his acting debut in a film directed by Karan Johar, although nothing has been confirmed yet.