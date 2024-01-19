Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has responded after Pakistani actors expressed disappointment with trailer of his latest directorial venture Fighter. Hania Aamir and other Pakistani actors voiced concerns about the film depicting Pakistan as villains. Siddharth's upcoming release Fighter has seemingly ruffled few feathers across the border.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, unfolds against the backdrop of an Indian Air Force air strike on Pakistan following a terror attack. The recently released trailer faced criticism from Pakistani celebrities, leading Siddharth Anand to respond subtly on X, formerly Twitter.

While Siddharth did not directly react to criticism coming his way from the other side of the border, he shared a tweet questioning Hania criticising Fighter trailer, given her past involvement in a film perceived as anti-Indian. Siddharth reacted with a thinking face emoji to another tweet referred to the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon as anti-Indian Air Force, with Hania Aamir as part of the cast.

Hania Aamir, expressing her disappointment on Instagram Stories, underlined the responsibility artists have in bridging gaps rather than deepening divides through cinema. Adnan Siddiqui, without naming the movie, conveyed his dismay at Bollywood portraying Pakistanis negatively. Zara Noor Abbas questioned the perpetuation of hatred in films, urging for a shift towards promoting peace.