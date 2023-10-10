Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's potential role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari helmed Ramayana has been a subject of discussion, although it hasn't been officially confirmed. Recent reports suggest that Ranbir is willing to abstain from consuming alcohol and meat to emulate the purity associated with Lord Ram's character in the film.

It is rumored that the entire cast is undergoing guidance to adopt a lifestyle of self-restraint. South star Sai Pallavi is said to have been cast as Sita, while KGF star Yash will play the antagonist Ravan in the mythological drama which is conceptualised as a trilogy.

Reportedly, Ranbir's decision to forgo alcohol and meat is not motivated by health concerns or public image but rather his commitment to portraying Lord Ram authentically. Filming is scheduled to commence next February. The initial installment will primarily focus on the story of Lord Ram and Sita, leading up to Sita's abduction by Ravan. The production team has also joined hands with the Oscar-winning company DNEG for the film's VFX work.

In the meantime, Ranbir is gearing up for the promotions and subsequent release of his upcoming film Animal, which is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for directing Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to hit big screens on December 1.