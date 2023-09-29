Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned 41 on Thursday. While several birthday wishes poured in from all sides on social media, the actor managed to take out some time for his fans on his special day. To catch a glimpse of the birthday boy, fans gathered outside Ranbir's house to celebrate and wish him.

A video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram shows some of Ranbir's fans and paps gathering outside his residence with a cake to celebrate their favourite star's special day. The Sanju star greeted his fans and even cut his birthday cake with them. He also interacted with a few and took selfies with them. Ranbir looked cool in a grey hoodie that he paired with blue jeans. He added a sporty touch with a white cap to his birthday look.

Earlier, in the day, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt showered love on his big day with a bunch of unseen pictures and a witty yet sweet note. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical."

Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh, his sister Riddhima Sahni, and his mother-in-law Soni Razdan were among the family members who showered the actor with much love and happiness on his birthday.