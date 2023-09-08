Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are reportedly gearing up to tie the wedding knot in Lake City, Udaipur in September this year. The wedding rituals will reportedly take place at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on the 23rd and the 24th of September 23-24. Amid this, Raghav Chadha recently opened up about their wedding plans and his first meeting with his fiance. The politician stated that he is happier than the country for his wedding.

In a recent interview, the AAP leader reflected on the fortuitous nature of their initial encounter, highlighting the amazing and wholly natural bond that developed between them. Raghav expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this serendipitous meeting and saw it as a divine gift in his life.

He said, "However we met, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for giving me Parineeti in my life. It's a huge blessing and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra wishes 'annoying people' Shivang and Sahaj on Raksha Bandhan with funny note

When asked about their upcoming wedding plans during the interview, Raghav Chadha's brief reaction revealed his joy in spades. In response to a question regarding their wedding plans, he said, "Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country)."

Meanwhile, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur to attend the grand wedding of the Parineeti and Raghav.