Here’s to your gumption and positivity: Shilpa Shetty drops trailer of hubby Raj Kundra's biopic UT 69
Published: 33 minutes ago
Follow Us
Here’s to your gumption and positivity: Shilpa Shetty drops trailer of hubby Raj Kundra's biopic UT 69
Published: 33 minutes ago
Follow Us
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of UT 69 was unveiled today on October 18. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty dropped the trailer, billed as his husband Raj Kundra's biography. It also marks the businessman's acting debut and follows him while he spends around two months in jail in 2021.
For the uninitiated, Shilpa Shetty's husband was detained and identified as a main defendant in a case involving pornographic films back in July 2021. In September of same year, he was placed in judicial detention and then released on bail.
Loading...