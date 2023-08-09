HERA PHERI 3 PROMOS ALREADY SHOT SUNIEL SHETTY SAYS TEAM IS WAITING TO TAKE OFF

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are gearing up for a much-anticipated reunion in Hera Pheri 3. Suniel Shetty recently provided a significant update on the film's progress during an interview with News 18. The actor, who is set to reprise his role alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, revealed that the project is on the verge of commencing its shooting phase. The original "Hera Pheri" film was released in 2000, followed by its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006.

Suniel Shetty shared insights into the current status of Hera Pheri 3, stating, "We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki. (Hopefully everything goes on well)"

Discussing the prospect of reuniting with his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty emphasized the strong bond he shares with both actors. Suniel mentioned that he has maintained a constant connection with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

"Paresh Ji and I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realize that 16 years had gone by…" The actor said reuniting with team Hera Pheri is truly heartwarming.

The 61-year-old actor had earlier expressed his excitement for the film through a comprehensive post on social media platform LinkedIn. In the post, he discussed the multifaceted nature of filmmaking, acknowledging the intricate balance between creative elements and the business aspects involved. Suniel also shed light on the complexities of the movie business, including aspects like collaborations with brands and various challenges that filmmakers encounter.

Paresh Rawal had previously revealed that Hera Pheri 3 would take its characters on a global journey, with scenes set in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles, California. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

