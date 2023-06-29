Hyderabad: Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, recently discussed her relationship with the actor. She also made a quick statement about Kangana, who once spoke against her, saying that her comments have 'no significance.' Aaliya appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and stated that her identity is limited to being Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, but she hopes to change that.

Aaliya has made headlines recently for her dispute with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It all started when she filed charges against Nawazuddin, his brother, and his mother. During their divorce, she accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment. She alleged earlier this year that the actor had kicked her and their two children, daughter Shora and son Yaani, out of his Mumbai home.

Nawazuddin then filed a defamation suit against Aaliya. The two are claimed to have struck an agreement about their property dispute. Talking of Kangana Ranaut, who supported Nawazuddin throughout the fight, Aaliya remarked, "I don't pay attention to Kangana because her words have no value. She pokes her nose into everything and never stops talking about everyone. Her statements, in my opinion, have no meaning."

She went on to say that Kangana only mentioned Nawazuddin since he was in her film, Tiku Weds Sheru. "I will not place any value on Kangana in my life. Nobody said anything except Kangana because she had to support her film. She is the film's producer, and she must preserve it. She is infamous for raising her voice in inappropriate situations. If anyone needs to be poked, it will be Kangana," she continued.

Aaliya had previously posted on social media that she was being harassed at Nawazuddin's house. Later, the actor published a statement in which he said he was being portrayed as the 'evil guy.' Kangana Ranaut responded on social media, writing, "Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab... Silence may not always provide us with calm... I appreciate you issuing this statement."

