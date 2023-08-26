Hyderabad: One of the many reasons the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made headlines was veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's lip-lock. The two seasoned actors received praise from many fans for their audacious decision to agree to the kissing scene in the Karan Johar-directed movie. Now, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini said she would definitely agree to kiss onscreen if it works well with the film's plot.

Recently, in an interview with a webloid, Hema Malini was asked if she would accept to do a kissing scene for a movie, and she responded with a "yes". The sholay actor said, "Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge (why won't I do, will definitely do) . If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can." In the same interview, Hema also admitted that she has not yet watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The 74-year-old actor, however, spoke positively for the movie and her husband in a previous interview when she stated, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it."

Also read: Hema Malini opens up about age difference with Raj Kapoor in debut film Sapno Ka Saudagar, says 'felt odd'

In the meantime, during a press conference, Dharmendra was asked to comment on his stunning kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in the movie. To this, he responded in Hindi, "If the captain is good, the team is bound to play well. When I heard the story, I felt this is something new. I enjoyed every bit of working with this unit. Now, the 'charcha' is not just in the city but all over the world about Rocky and Rani." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles along with a stellar ensemble that includes Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.