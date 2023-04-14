HEMA MALINI APOLOGIZES AFTER GETTING MASSIVELY TROLLED FOR MISTAKING BIHU AS FESTIVAL OF BIHAR

Hyderabad: The Assamese New Year officially begins on Rongali Bihu aka Bohag Bihu, one of the major festivals observed in Assam. However, Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini mistakenly called Bihu the festival of Bihar in a recent tweet. This drew criticism and trolling from internet users following which she expressed her regret and tendered her apology on Twitter.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Hema Malini earlier wrote, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month🙏." However, after getting trolled, the actor noticed her mistake and wrote another tweet with an apology, which read: "By mistake🙏I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam🙏."

Notably, the actor landed in controversy for her limited knowledge of the festivals across India on the day when Assam scripted the history of showcasing Bihu dance on the global arena and registered its name in the Gunnies Book of World Records. For the unversed, Assam just broke the record for the biggest Bihu dance performance in a single frame. More than 11,000 folk dancers and drummers congregated at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to perform the Bihu dance on Rongali Bihu.

The veteran actor is best known for her roles in movies like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera, and Dream Girl. She was last seen in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirch.