Hyderabad: The Hindi single Heeriye, featuring Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and singer-composer Jasleen Royal is out on YouTube. The calming song highlights amorous moments between Dulquer and Jasleen, and their chemistry looks captivating. The enchanting song combines the charismatic voice of Arijit Singh with the soulful composition and vocals by Jasleen.

Heeriye becomes an instant smash on YouTube thanks to Dulquer's alluring aura, which wonderfully complements Jasleen's distinctive style of expressing stories via her music. Heeriye marks Dulquer's first appearance in a single. The actor joined only for Jasleen's music video owing to their mutual admiration for each other. Heeriye is produced by Jasleen Royal, and presented by Warner Music India.

For unversed, Jasleen is a versatile artist renowned for her talents as a singer, songwriter, and composer, excelling in both Punjabi and Hindi music. She marked her entry into Bollywood in 2014 with the soulful track Preet. Since then, she has carved a special place in the hearts of music lovers with her exceptional work.

Some of Jasleen Royal's notable songs include Ranjha, Love You Zindagi, Sang Rahiyo, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, and the ever-popular Din Shagna Da. Collaborating with Arijit Singh, she has created timeless romantic classics like Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, and Channa Mereya, along with a plethora of chart-topping hits. With her melodious and emotive voice, Jasleen Royal weaves magic into her compositions, leaving a lasting impact on her listeners.

On the other hand, Dulquer is all set for the release of the action thriller King of Kotha. The period gangster film is helmed by debutante director Abhilash Joshiy and is scheduled for global release in August this year. King of Kotha also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shammi Thilakan. The much-awaited film is co-produced by Zee Studios.