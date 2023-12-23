HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS MY DEAR DEVA CHIRANJEEVI GIVES SHOUTOUT TO PRABHAS AS SALAAR STORMS BOX OFFICE

Hyderabad: Prabhas' most recent movie, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire, made a massive impact upon its release on December 22. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film had an outstanding opening at the box office, raking in over Rs 100 crore nett within just two days in India. The movie stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Amidst immense anticipation and surpassing the initial earnings of films like Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan, veteran actor Chiranjeevi extended his congratulations to Prabhas and the Salaar team.

Chiranjeevi, via X (previously Twitter), expressed his excitement on Saturday, praising Prabhas and the team for setting the box office ablaze. He commended director Prashanth Neel's exceptional world-building skills and sent his regards to the cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, alongside acknowledging the crew's fantastic work.

"Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire has put the box office on fire (fire emojis). Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial, ‘Adya’ @shrutihaasan and ‘Kartha’ @IamJagguBhai. And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84, @RaviBasrur, @vchalapathi_art, @anbariv, producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga and @hombalefilms on this stupendous success! (clapping emojis)," wrote Chiranjevi on X.

In Salaar, Prabhas plasy Deva, Prithviraj Sukumaran embodies Varadharaja Mannar, Jagapathi Babu assumes the role of Rajamannar, and Shruti Haasan plays Aadya. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, with Ravi Basrur, renowned for KGF's music, handling the soundtrack.

The film unfolds in two parts: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and Shouryaanga Parvam. Released in various languages on December 22, it competes with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Set in the lawless violent Khansaar world, Salaar narrates the tale of two childhood friends, Deva and Varadha. The rift between these once inseparable friends forms the crux of the movie's sequel.

After the lukewarm response to Prabhas' previous film Adipurush in 2023, his fans eagerly anticipated the success of his pan-India venture, Salaar. Early estimates suggest that this action-packed film has surpassed the domestic box office records of this year's top movies, earning Rs 95 crore on its opening day.