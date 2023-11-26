HEARTBROKEN AND DEVASTATED NIKHITA GANDHI REACTS AS 4 STUDENTS DIE IN STAMPEDE AT KERALA UNIVERSITY FEST AHEAD OF HER CONCERT

Hyderabad: During a university event in Kochi on Saturday night, a stampede occurred resulting in the unfortunate death of four students. This incident transpired just before singer Nikhita Gandhi was set to begin her performance. Consequently, the singer released a statement addressing the tragic loss of lives that occurred before her concert. The unfortunate stampede happened during Cochin University's annual festival, prompting the Kerala government to initiate an investigation into the incident.

Nikhita took to Instagram to share her heartfelt statement regarding the incident in Kochi. In her post, she expressed her condolences following the unfortunate incident. Due to the gravity of the situation, she disabled comments on her post. Her statement read, "Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students."

Initially, reports suggested that the stampede occurred during Nikhita Gandhi's musical performance. However, it was later clarified by officials that the tragedy struck before the singer had even begun her performance. An eyewitness informed the media, "Entrance to the event was restricted to ticket holders only. However, there were several local residents outside the auditorium during the musical show."

In addition to the four fatalities, 64 others sustained injuries, with two being in critical condition. This stampede occurred at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). Upon arrival at the hospital, the four students - two girls and two boys - were pronounced dead.

The stampede occurred when individuals seeking shelter from sudden rainfall rushed towards a covered area. This resulted in people standing on steps being crushed as others walked over them, explained a senior police official. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode to address this tragic incident and offer his condolences. Following the meeting, Vijayan announced the cancellation of all cultural and art events related to the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas program in the northern district on Sunday.