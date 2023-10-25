HEART THUMPING WITH JOY RAJINIKANTH ELATED AS HE REUNITES WITH MENTOR AMITABH BACHCHAN AFTER 33 YEARS

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth expresses his immense happiness as he reunites with his 'mentor,' Amitabh Bachchan, after an astonishing 33-year gap. This exciting reunion is set to take place in his upcoming film. The screen icons will be seen sharing screen space in Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

Rajinikanth couldn't contain his joy and took to X (formerly Twitter), to share a heartwarming photograph featuring him and Big B. In his tweet, he mentioned, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!"

Thalaivar 170, produced by Lyca Production and directed by National Award-winning director T.J Gnanavel, recently commenced filming in Kerala. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, the movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. The leading ladies of the film, as previously announced, are Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier. The music for Thalaivar 170 is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is riding high on the success of his recent projects, including the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.