Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan broke up long ago, but it appears like they have put their bitter past behind and decided to remain friends. The ex-lovers were recently spotted hugging and sharing laughter at the success party of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. An inside picture of the pair posing with their buddy Kriti Sanon has now surfaced on social media. While fans trended 'Sartik' on X formerly known as Twitter), Kartik has now posted a new picture.

In a treat for fans, Kartik shared a picture on his official Instagram handle. The actor as always looked uber cool. However, more than his looks this time, it was his caption that drew attention.

Sharing the picture, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor wrote: "Head Down and Work Hard 🤙🏻" His latest picture is enough to drive away Monday blues. As soon as the actor dropped the photo, his fans thronged to the comment section to shower love on him. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote: "Itne din baad ek selfie!!" (A selfie after so many days!!). Another one commented: "Yeah that's the motivation i needed." Another fan account wrote: "World's Hottest Boy."

Prior to this, the actor made headlines for sharing multiple hugs with ex-flame Sara Ali Khan. And now a selfie of the two along with Kriti Sanon has gone viral. For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were said to be dating during the shoot of their film Love Aaj Kal (2020). Since then, fans have been shipping for the two.

There recent pictures of them together set ablaze the Sartik trend. Many demanded the two to come together for another project. Talking about their work, Kartik will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. He also has Aashiqui 3 and captain India in his kitty.

