HBD RAJINIKANTH AS SUPERSTAR TURNS 73 A LOOK AT HIS ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER JAILER SUCCESS AND PERSONAL LIFE

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction, as his films have been doing the talking for nearly 5 decades now. Fans refer to Rajinikanth as 'Superstar,' and he deserves the title because he is an inspiration to the younger generation. He is also fondly called Thalaivar. On his 72nd birthday, let us take a look at his illustrious career, and the role his latest release Jailer played in once again establishing him as the undisputed king of Indian Cinema.

Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, is a legendary actor, film producer, and cultural icon to say the least. His contributions to the entertainment industry have made him one of the most influential and celebrated figures. The Robot actor's career in show business has been nothing short of spectacular. He has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, rising from humble beginnings to iconic status.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth's childhood was difficult as the son of a Marathi police constable in Bangalore. Due to financial constraints, Rajinikanth was forced to take on odd jobs such as coolie and bus conductor duties to support his family. However, this struggle and resilience shaped his character, forming him into the determined and grounded person he is today.

At the start of his career, Rajinikanth chose to focus on both commercial and classic films. His roles in films such as Mullum Malarum, Apoorva Raagangal, Thillu Mullu, Pathinaru Vayadhinile, and others tested his abilities and cemented his place in the industry. The acting genius has delivered several successful films, and his family dramas have helped him gain a large fan base. Through his on-screen avatar, he also resembled several real-life characters and taught fans valuable lessons through his films. Despite his preference for commercial films, Rajinikanth has chosen to feature in content-driven films as well.

Character-driven films by Rajinikanth include Sri Raghavendra, Chandramukhi, Aarilirindhu Aruvathu Varai, Billa, Annamalai, and others. Rajinikanth is the box office king, and his films do extremely well at the box office. He holds several box office records across multiple territories, and his 2.0 is also the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. The Kabali actor has proven that he can strike at the box office at any time by consistently delivering industry hits, and his recent outing Jailer demonstrated his box office prowess as well.

Rajinikanth's star power is unrivalled, and his decades of dominance have rendered him an irreplaceable stature in the acting domain. Even his age has not diminished his film success or popularity among his fans as is evident from his 2023 release Jailer. The film changed the landscape of Tamil cinema, grossing more than Rs 600 crore.

With this, Rajinikanth became the only South Indian actor whose two Tamil films have grossed more than Rs 500 crore. The actor even at this age can convincingly play a mainstream hero and not only that but also takes charge of the film and sets records on his own. Jailer went on to shatter numerous box office records since its August 10th release, cementing its place as one of Rajinikanth's highest-grossing films.

Jailer holds the record for being the all-time number-one Tamil film in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating the film's enormous popularity in its home state. Furthermore, it has ranked second among Tamil films in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film's popularity transcends state lines, as it became the all-time number-one film in Kerala and Karnataka, confirming Rajinikanth's pan-Indian stardom.

Jailer has also made waves in a variety of countries around the world. It has become the all-time number-one Tamil film in North America, and it has also become the all-time favourite Tamil film in the United Kingdom. The Gulf region adored the film, making it the all-time number-one South Indian language film there. Jailer is the second-highest-grossing Indian film in Malaysia and Australia, and the third highest-grossing Tamil film in Singapore and France.

Saudi Arabia recognises its success as well, ranking it as the second highest-grossing Indian film. Furthermore, Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil film in the international market, and it is the second-fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 600 crore mark globally. Only the 2018 film 2.0, which also starred Rajinikanth, has a faster ascension to this remarkable milestone.

Rajinikanth is also the highest-paid actor in India, having received a fee of Rs 210 crore for the film Jailer. According to reports, Rajinikanth was paid Rs 210 crore to play Muthuvel Pandian in the film and with an additional Rs 100 crore for being a part of the film, he has become the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth received Rs 310 crore in total and a branded car from the producer after the film's humongous success.

Key roles in the Rajinikanth movie was played by Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan. Shiva Rajkumar, Kannada superstar- late actor Rajkumar's son, made his Tamil film debut in this movie as well. Moreover, Jackie Shroff and seasoned Malayalam actor Mohanlal also had cameos. However, this is not the first time, he was the highest-paid actor in 2007 as well with his film Sivaji The Boss.

However, none of these accomplishments can match the fervour of Rajinikanth's devotees, who regard him as their god. For this reason, a lot of places declare holidays when any Rajinikanth's movie opens in the South. Talking about his private life, Rajinikanth is married to Lata Rangachari since 1981. Lata initially met Rajinikanth when she came to interview the actor for her college publication. Rajinikanth is 8 years older than Lata and the couple has two daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya.