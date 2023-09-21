HBD KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN FROM ALIA BHATT TO SIDHARTH MALHOTRA B TOWN CELEBS WISH THEIR JAANE JAAN STAR

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on September 21. Wishes from her family, fans, friends, and colleagues have been pouring in on social media. Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor, and several others have extended their heartfelt wishes on Bebo's special day.

Taking to Instagram Story, Alia dropped a throwback photo with Kareena from her wedding and wrote, "to the ultimate queeeeeeeen.. happy birthday bebo.. love youuuuu." The duo shares a great bond, after all, they are family. Other celebs and family members also took to their respective social media handles to wish the Jab We Met actor on her birthday.

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared a family photo featuring Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh and captioned it, "Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it. missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan."

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan

Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu shared a collage with cute pictures of him with Kareena. He captioned the post, "To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you.Happy Birthday Bebo Bhabi." Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with Bebo and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo not just "Apni" but hum sub ki Favorite eagerly waiting for #jaanejaan."

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora dropped a special wish for Bebo. Sharing amazing throwback pictures, she wrote, "Beebo KP(Kya plan)today ?? Are you napping ?what’s lunch?what’s dinner ?May ur inquisition never stop. Happy birthday my beautiful jaane jaan,gonna spend today watching you on Netflix ! Come back soon ! Love you so muchhh @kareenakapoorkhan n may we always have the best laughs to inside jokes."

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan

Malaika Arora took to Instagram Story and shared pictures from their vacations and get-togethers. She wrote, "Happy birthday sabki jaane jaan our beautiful bebo.. may always be surrounded by love, vino pizza pasta, champagne n USSSS. Love u." In another picture, Kareena and Malaika can be seen posing for the camera while twinning in Katan outfits. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "to forever twinning."

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor posted an adorable picture of Kareena with Jeh and wrote, "Happy birthday to the Jaane Jaan of the Hindi film industry !!!The OG, the GOAT the one & only Bebo !!! @kareenakapoorkhan." Sidharth Malhotra also extended warm wishes to Kareena and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan!Big love and hug."

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan

HBD Kareena Kapoor Khan