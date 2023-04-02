Hyderabad: Bollywood beauty Kajol took to Instagram to wish her husband Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on his birthday. The actor turned 54 on Sunday. On the special occasion of his birthday, Ajay chose to spend his day with the underprivileged. The Bollywood star celebrated his day with a special screening of his recent movie Bholaa for 100 disadvantaged people here.

HBD Ajay Devgn: Kajol wishes hubby as he turns 54, other celebs too extend b'day wishes

The actor talking about the endeavour said: 'I am genuinely overwhelmed by the affection I have received from these young superstars today. They adored Bholaa and enthusiastically discussed their favourite scenes from the film, as well as my action portions in the film. It was moving and genuinely a delightful event for me.'

BookASmile, BookMyShow's charitable endeavour, organised a special screening of Bholaa, the action-thriller starring Ajay and Tabu, for young, disadvantaged Mumbai residents.

These recipients are first-generation students from low-income families living in Mumbai suburb slums. On his birthday, Ajay spent time with them, talking about the world of cinema, dreams, and life in general. The party ended with cupcakes and joyful songs wishing him a Happy Birthday.

Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookASmile, commented on the remarkable endeavour, saying, 'We are so grateful to Ajay and his crew for being so generous and helping us distribute smiles, make entertainment more meaningful, and genuinely make this Sunday morning special for the recipients.'

Meanwhile, colleagues of the actor took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended birthday wishes for his Dilwale co-star and friend Ajay Devgn saying: 'Happy birthday, Ajay Devgan, my dear friend. Wishing you a super super successful year ahead Ajjjjjj!!. Stay blessed.' Similarly, actor Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet took to Twitter to wish the actor.