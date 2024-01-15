HAVE CANCELLED MY TICKETS GOING TO LAKSHADWEEP NAGARJUNA DROPS MALDIVES PLAN AMID ROW

Hyderabad: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, actor Nagarjuna has cancelled his tickets for Maldives, a popular tourist destination and has instead chosen the Lakshadweep. Recently, there was a row between India and Maldives after a few Maldivian ministers hit out at PM Modi, who promoted Lakshadweep islands following his visit. The decision by Nagarjuna also comes after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appealed to cancel shoots scheduled for in Maldives.