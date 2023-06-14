HAVE A LOOK AT PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS FAMILY PICTURES LOADED WITH CUTENESS AND LOVE

Liverpool UK Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool The actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent trip with her husband daughter Malti mom Madhu Chopra and her inlawsIn the pictures it seems everyone is having all fun In the series of photographs Priyanka shared glimpses of her entire trip and train ride Priyanka can be seen sitting next to her husband Nick in the first image she posted While Nick takes a photo of them while they are on a boat cruise the actress is seen pouting and wearing a hat Another image shows Priyanka standing beside her friend Tamanna Dutt Malti Marie the daughter of Priyanka and Nick is shown in the third photo opening a green purse while sitting on a tiny white chair She looks adorable in a pink dress Priyanka also shared a picture that depicts Nick her and their family at the station Nick is seen carrying the suitcases while Priyanka is holding baby Malti In the next photograph Priyanka is seen showing Malti the beautiful scenery outside the train s window Other two photos also capture Malti looking out of the train window and enjoying the trip with another kidMalti can be seen having fun in a miniature pool in another image and in the next she can be seen walking to the car while clutching her father Nick s hand Priyanka s mother Madhu Chopra and her motherinlaw Denise Jonas were shown smiling and posing together in the other photograph While sharing the pictures Priyanka wrote in the caption Magic family Nick responded with a heart emoji Earlier Nick also shared an adorable picture with his daughter which went viral on social media ANIAlso read Priyanka Chopra drops pic of daughter Malti Marie in lehenga from special puja at home