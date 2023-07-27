HAR HAR MAHADEV SONG OUT OMG 2 MAKERS DROP SECOND POWERFUL TRACK FROM AKSHAY KUMAR STARRER

Hyderabad: The second song from the upcoming drama movie OMG:2, Har Har Mahadev, was finally unveiled on Thursday. The devotional song was dropped by lead actor Akshay Kumar on Instagram. It features Akshay Kumar in Lord Shiva's avatar surrounded by scores of dancers.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote: "#HarHarMahadev song out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11." The actor's supporters swamped the comment area with red heart emoticons as soon as the song was released. Reacting tot he powerful song, one fan wrote: 'Superb'. Another one wrote: "Waiting for the movie." Others flooded the comment section with Har Har Mahadev slogans.

In the song, Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva while performing the Tandava dance. The opening of the song Har Har Mahadev features an army of male and female Shiva worshippers doing the Tandava dance while dressed in traditional outfits and with ash smeared on their faces. The lyrics were penned by Shekhar Astitwa and sung by Vikram Montrose. Har Har Mahadev is the film's second song, while the first song from the album Oonchi Oonchi Waadi was released more than a week ago.

The movie, directed by Amit Rai, will debut in theatres on August 11 and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The story revolves around Akshay, portrayed as Lord Shiva, who comes to aid Kanti's family when they experience a major tragedy, while Pankaj could be seen playing the part of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with the deepest devotion. OMG 2 is a sequel to the film OMG: Oh my God, which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

In addition to this, Akshay will star in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which is scheduled to open in theatres on February 16, 2024. Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal play important roles in the movie. He also has the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to open in theatres on Eid 2024.

Also read: OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi echoes the sacred connection of Lord Shiva and his ardent worshipper