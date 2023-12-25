Hyderabad: Catherine Zeta-Jones, the Oscar winner, is presently on tour in India with her entire family, which includes her husband Michael Douglas and daughters Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas. Catherine turned to Instagram to showcase a slew of photos from her holidays. However, Catherine and Michael are not the only Hollywood celebrities in India right now as Dua Lipa, the pop sensation is also in Rajasthan to kick off the new year with lively colours and cultural experiences.

Catherine was photographed posing with many local women dressed in sarees. Sahringa aslew of images, she wrote in the caption, "Christmas Eve in India with these beautiful ladies." The actress and her family are currently in Mahabalipuram. For the unversed, only last month, Michael attended the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he received the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

On the other hand, Dua, in a big surprise to her Indian fans, posted a string of photos from her trip on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Holidays from me to you (red heart emoji) sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x." In the first picture, Dua is seen wearing a blue top and striped trousers stretching her hands in the air. In another picture, she is seen leaning on a desk, dressed in a crimson and gold gown.

Dua Lipa is currently in Rajasthan, however, this is not her first visit to India as the singer had earlier been to India a few years ago. On the professional front, the singer recently released the first single from her third studio album, Houdini, which is planned for release in 2024. It comes after her smash Barbie soundtrack song Dance the Night, which was released in May. Danny L Harle and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker developed Houdini, which is named after the famed illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini.

Her most recent studio album, 2020's Future Nostalgia, was an international chart-topper and earned her a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and a Brit Award for British Album of the Year, among many other honours. Lipa's previous hits include the smash songs New Rules, One Kiss, Levitating, and Don't Start Now.