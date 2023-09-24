HAPPY DAUGHTERS DAY 2023 ALLU ARJUN DROPS ADORABLE VIDEO SONI RAZDAN WISHES ALIA BHATT POOJA BHATT AND OTHERS WITH HEARTFELT POST

Hyderabad: On the occasion of daughters day, celebrities like Soni Razdan, Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages for their lovely daughters. Soni Razdan took to social media on Daughters' Day 2023 and poured her heart out by sharing lovely photos and passionate posts about her kids Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

Soni Razdan celebrated Daughters' Day 2023 by sharing adorable photos of her three daughters, Alia, Shahen, and Pooja. She has shared three gorgeous pictures of her girls to convey her love with a meaningful message. Tagging Rahul Bhatt, she wrote: "Happy sons day too while we're at it because we always forget about that one."

She further wrote: "Happy Daughters Day … you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all … Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to ♥️♥️♥️🌺💐🌼💝☺️🙏💚💃💥🥹 @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @poojab1972 @rahulbhattuncensored"

In the string of pictures shared by Soni, we see Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt posing for the camera while sitting at an eatery. In another slide, Shaheen is seen posing with her mother with their shades on. The last slide features the whole of the Bhatt family, with only Alia missing in the frame.