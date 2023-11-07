Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's first look poster from the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on the occasion of his 69th birthday on November 7, 2023. The makers of Prabhas starrer took to social media to wish the screen icon as he turned a year older today. The intriguing first-look poster of Kamal from Kalki 2898 AD is a monochrome artwork with a tinge of red adding to the allure.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Kalki 2898 AD took to Instagram to share Kamal Haasan's first look poster from the film. Sharing the edgy artwork, the makers extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the screen icon. "Happy birthday to the one and only #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan, the global phenomenon of cinema! - Team #Kalki2898AD," reads the caption alongside the image.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan will be seen playing a mighty nemesis to Prabhas's character in the dystopian science fiction. The screen icon joined the cast in June this year. A month later, he joined Prabhas and Rana Daggubato for Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con in the US.

Earlier today, Prabhas also took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the thespian. Taking to Instagram Stories, Prabhas dropped a dapper picture of Kamal Haasan and wrote: "To the actor, to the legend who we’ve all grown up idolising…Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan sir! Fortunate to work with sir!"

Prabhas wishes Kamal Haasan on his 69th birthday

Kalki 2898 AD aside, Kamal Haasan has a slew of interesting projects at various levels of production. The actor will next be seen in S Shankar's Indian 2 while his much-anticipated reunion with Mani Ratnam has culminated in a film titled Thug Life, earlier KH 234. The recently released title unveiling video has floored fans as the superstar is seen taking on the baddies without breaking a sweat.