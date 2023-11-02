HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAH RUKH KHAN WHEN THE KING OF ROMANCE PUSHED THE ENVELOPE

Hyderabad: While Shah Rukh Khan is best known as the Badshah of Bollywood and the King of Romance, it's worth acknowledging his courage in taking on unconventional roles in the Indian film industry. Beyond his romantic hero image, Shah Rukh Khan has been a trailblazer, fearlessly embracing characters that defy the traditional norms of Bollywood and his own legacy.

As the superstar celebrated his 58th birthday today, we delve into how his versatility and willingness to push the boundaries of his craft have contributed to his enduring legacy in his over three-decade-long journey in movies.

Romantic icon turns action star: In his 50s, the iconic superstar hinged his career on his captivating looks and romantic roles that had fans falling head over heels for his cinematic love stories. Yet, as he ventured into his late 50s, the actor took a daring leap into the action genre with recent hits like Pathaan and Jawan. This gamble paid off handsomely, allowing SRK to shed his romantic hero persona, which had outgrown its prime at this stage of his life.

Challenging disabilities: In My Name is Khan (2010), Shah Rukh Khan tackled the role of Rizwan Khan, a character with Asperger's syndrome. His nuanced performance in portraying the challenges and triumphs of an individual with a disability earned critical acclaim and shed light on an important social issue.

Aging superstar: In Fan (2016), Khan portrayed a dual role as a superstar and his obsessive fan. His willingness to deconstruct his own stardom and take on a character with shades of gray showcased his versatility and boldness in choosing unconventional scripts.

Gender-bending: Duplicate (1998) saw Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, with one of the characters impersonating a woman. His ability to embrace humor and transform into a woman on screen showcased his ability to push boundaries in Bollywood.

Experimental cinema: Khan's foray into experimental cinema with Swades (2004) as an NRI returning to his roots and Chak De! India (2007) as a coach of a women's hockey team challenged stereotypes and resonated with audiences.

Negative roles: One of the most significant departures from the conventional hero image was his portrayal of the antagonist in Don (2006). SRK brought an electrifying charisma to the character of Don, a role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. His menacing yet suave performance marked a turning point in his career.

Dark themes: The psychological thriller Darr (1993) and the psychological drama Baazigar (1993) marked a significant shift in Khan's career. Playing morally ambiguous characters with shades of obsession and revenge was a bold move at that time, and it paid off, laying the foundation for his enduring stardom.