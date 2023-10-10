HAPPY BIRTHDAY REKHA REVISITING HER TIMELESS CHEMISTRY WITH AMITABH BACHCHAN

Hyderabad: Bollywood has witnessed its fair share of iconic on-screen couples, but few have left as indelible a mark as Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. Their sizzling chemistry and captivating performances have made them a beloved pair in the history of Indian cinema. In this article, we'll take a journey through some of their most memorable films together, celebrating their on-screen magic.

While decades have passed since Big B and Rekha appeared together on screen, the allure of this iconic pair continues to enthrall new generations of film buffs. As the evergreen diva turns 69 today, have a look at her memorable screen outings with Big B.

Do Anjaane (1976):

The Dulal Guha helmed film marked the beginning of the Rekha-Amitabh pairing. Do Anjaane tells the tale of a married couple grappling with misunderstandings and life's trials. Rekha and Amitabh's performances were not only convincing but also hinted at the extraordinary chemistry that would come to define their on-screen partnership in days to come.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978):

Directed by Prakash Mehra, this film was a blockbuster and one of the highest-grossing movies of its time. Rekha portrayed a courtesan, while Amitabh Bachchan brought to life the titular character, Sikandar. When a lovelorn Amitabh resorts to Rekha's company during emotionally trying times, the latter falls head over heels for him. This tale of love triangle gets intense as Rekha is in pursuit of winning over Bachchan who is neck-deep in one-sided love with another woman.

Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978):

This action-packed drama, directed by Sultan Ahmed, witnessed Amitabh Bachchan seeking vengeance while Rekha played a pivotal role as a woman entangled in the turmoil. Their intense performances added depth to the storyline, making it an unforgettable chapter in their collaboration.

Silsila (1981):

Yash Chopra's Silsila is perhaps the most talked-about film in the Rekha-Amitabh saga, partly due to the real-life controversy surrounding their relationship at the time. In the film, they portrayed star-crossed lovers, and their emotionally charged performances added complexity to the narrative, leaving an indelible impact on audiences.

Mr. Natwarlal (1979):

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, this film offered a delightful blend of comedy and drama. Rekha played a supporting role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and their infectious camaraderie was palpable. Even in a film with a different focal point, their chemistry remained a highlight.

Suhaag (1979):

In this thrilling action movie directed by Manmohan Desai, Rekha played the love interest of Amitabh Bachchan's character. Their on-screen chemistry was evident, and the film achieved commercial success, further cementing their reputation as one of the most admired on-screen pairs of their times.