Hyderabad: Rani Mukerji is without a doubt one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. She began her career in the mid-90s and swiftly rocketed to prominence with films like Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Rani has given several ground-breaking performances and garnered numerous acting awards throughout the years.

Let's take a look at some of the actress's best performances as she turns a year older on Tuesday.

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: A look at the actor's amazing filmography

Black: In the 2005 film Black, Amitabh and Rani Mukerji played key roles. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans and critics alike praised Rani highly for her portrayal of the character in the movie. Also, it was hailed as a box office smash. Three national honours were given to Black in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Actor, and Best Costume Design.

Mardaani: Rani, who was a cop in the mystery-thriller movie directed by Pradeep Sarkar, received a lot of praise for her work. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin played the lead in the movie as well. The 2014 hit movie Mardaani was followed by a successful sequel, Mardaani 2, which was released in 2019 and featured actor Vishal Jethwa making his Bollywood debut.

Hichki: Rani's performance in the movie Hichki is regarded as one of the best performances of her acting career. Around Rs 250 crore were made off of the movie internationally. Along with financial success, Hichki also took home top prizes at numerous international film festivals. Rani played the part of a teacher in the movie who had a rare speech problem.

No One Killed Jessica: Based on a true incident, Rani played a reporter who spent years searching for justice for a deceased girl. The film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starring actor Vidya Balan in the lead role, was a box office success.

Bunty aur Babli: The film was a box office success, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan. Songs like Kajra Re, Dhadak Dhadak, and Nach Baliye from Bunty aur Babli are unforgettable.

Rani recently appeared in the social drama movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, and the audience responded favourably to her performance.

